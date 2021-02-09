Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN February 9, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial opened Tuesday in the Senate with graphic video of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress  and the defeated former president whipping up a rally crowd — "We're going to walk down to the Capitol!" — as he encouraged a futile fight over his presidency. The lead House ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo