Don't Miss
Home / News / 3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo

3 years later, Parkland school shooting trial still in limbo

By: The Associated Press CURT ANDERSON February 11, 2021 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Yet, with Valentine's Day on Sunday marking the three-year milestone, the trial of 22-year-old Nikolas Cruz is in limbo. One reason is the coronavirus, which has shut ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo