Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawsuit against city of Syracuse reinstated

Lawsuit against city of Syracuse reinstated

Bicyclist seeking damages for accident

By: Bennett Loudon February 11, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed against the city of Syracuse that had been dismissed by a lower court. The plaintiff, Gregory Roy Horst, filed the negligence complaint seeking damages for injuries he suffered when he was thrown from his bicycle after riding into a pavement cutout on a city street along the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo