Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 2, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 2, 2021 75 NOT PROVIDED MARCINEK, LINDA et al to A&S PORTFOLIOS PROPERTIES LLC et al Property Address: 65 KOSCIUSKO STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12458 Page: 0331 Tax Account: 091.73-1-24 Full Sale Price: $2,300,000.00 SULLIVAN, JAMES to SULLIVAN, JAMES et ano Property Address: 6 BITTERROOT TRAIL, GREECE NY Liber: 12458 Page: 0534 Tax Account: 025.03-3-53 Full ...

