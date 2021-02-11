Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 14, 2020

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 14, 2020

February 11, 2021

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT AKEARSE, KERONE 12 BEECHWOOD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $576.00 KIRCHGESSNER, MARY T 13 ELDERBERRY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 LAPENNA, ANTHONY W 264 ALEXANDER STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $150.00 LAVALLEY, JOANN I 423 GARFIELD AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC ...

