Don't Miss
Home / News / Contempt charge dismissed in Webster

Contempt charge dismissed in Webster

DA failed to prosecute case in time

By: Bennett Loudon February 12, 2021 0

Webster Town Justice Thomas J. DiSalvo has dismissed a contempt charge because the prosecution took too long to try the case. Defendant Eric Efraimson was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly disobeying a no-contact order issued by an Ontario County Court judge. Efraimson was accused of calling the person protected by the order three times on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo