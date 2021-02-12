Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney advertising: Opinion 20-158

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney advertising: Opinion 20-158

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney advertising Website – Screen shots of Appellate Division Opinion 20-158 Background: An appellate division justice recently learned that a law firm posted on its website, including on its home page, certain screen shots and videos from the court’s public webcasts of its live and archived oral arguments, in which a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo