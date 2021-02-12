Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Medical malpractice consultation: Opinion 20-156

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Medical malpractice consultation Recusal and disqualification Opinion 20-156 Background: A full-time judge, who suffered adverse results following surgery, recused from a medical malpractice case on learning the plaintiff’s allegations describe a similar experience, albeit with a different physician. The judge’s entire involvement with the case, prior to recusal, consisted of setting ...

