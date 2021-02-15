Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021 0

Deeds   Recorded February 3, 2021                65   14420 MONNO, ARNOLD F to KILCOYNE, FRANCIS KEALAN Property Address: 960 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12459 Page: 0352 Tax Account: 113.01-1-28 Full Sale Price: $189,900.00 UDERITZ, MARY ANN to BREW, TYLER Property Address: 63 PERRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12459 Page: 0227 Tax Account: 068.60-4-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 FEE, EILEEN C to GROWNEY, MICHELLE Property Address: 239 FAIRPORT ROAD, ...

