Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded December 14, 2020

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT PURITT, JABRIL A 28 DAWNHAVEN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $476.00 RAMOS JIMENEZ, KEISHA M 192 FURLONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 RAMOS TORRES, GERARDO L 88 AURORA STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $776.00 RAMOS, JESHLIE M 410 ALEXANDER STREET 110, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo