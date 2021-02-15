Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2021

Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 3, 2021                 85   NOT PROVIDED GAGLIANO, JEANNINE M Property Address: 411 NORTH AVENUE, PARMA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $87,000.00 14420 GIARDINA, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 13 DEBBIE LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $168,000.00 KILCOYNE, FRANCIS KEALAN Property Address: 960 LADUE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $191,818.00 LAWRENZ, CARL G JR & LAWRENZ, KATHLEEN A Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo