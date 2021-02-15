No longer an outlier: New York ends commercial surrogacy ban

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press DAVID CRARY February 15, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — To become a father of two daughters, New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman and his husband made cross-country trips to California, where the girls were born through surrogacy arrangements. At the time, New York was one of a handful of states outlawing commercial surrogacy. Now, it's about to become legal after years ...

