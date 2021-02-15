Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press HOPE YEN February 15, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after former President Donald Trump won his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appeared to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate ...

