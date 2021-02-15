Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 15, 2021

Upcoming foreclosures as of Feb. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 108 Northland Ave Rochester 14609 02/16/2021 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP N/A 145 Atkinson St Rochester 14608 03/02/2021 11:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A 31 Cheltenham ...

