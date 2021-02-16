Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 4, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 4, 2021 54 14420 CANAL GOLF LLC to 655 GALLUP ROAD LLC Property Address: EAST CANAL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12459 Page: 0487 Tax Account: 070.03-2-1 Full Sale Price: $25,000.00 E AND M ZUBER LLC to SILVERWOLVERINE16 LLC Property Address: LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12459 Page: 0504 Tax Account: 098.04-1-2.1/lea1 Full Sale Price: ...

