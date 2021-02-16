Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 15, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 15, 2020 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED FRIENDS OF WOMENS RIGHTS NATIONAL PARK INC NA, NY DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE JAV CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATION 78 LANSMERE WAY, SPENCERPORT NY 14624 - - VINDIGNI, JAMES ADAM 78 LANSMERE WAY, NY - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BENITEZ, MARGARITA 60 MERCER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - HOSIER, MELINA 42 ...

