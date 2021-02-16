Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 14, 2020

February 16, 2021

Judgments Recorded December 14, 2020 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT SMITH, CLARENCE L 60 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,376.00 SMITH, RYAN T 199 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 STARLING, DEMETRIUS L 172 BURLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $426.00 TAYLOR, QUENTIN E 162 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: ...

