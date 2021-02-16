Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 4, 2020

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 4, 2021 104 NOT PROVIDED 415 WEST AVENUE MEDINA LLC & 415 WEST AVENUE MEDINA LLC Property Address: 160 WESTFALL ROAD, NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $1,500,000.00 FRIENDLY ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC Property Address: 296 BENNINGTON DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MIDSOUTH RETIREMENT SERVICES LLC FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA Amount: $120,000.00 MAURER, JOHN J ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo