Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 15, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BELMONT, MICHAEL F Appoints: BELMONT, PATRICIA BIALOBOK, PAUL Appoints: ZELAZNY, AMY LOUISE GAJARY, MARIA M Appoints: COOTS, ELIZABETH G MICKELSON, JOHN P Appoints: COLON, SONIA N RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC Appoints: US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

