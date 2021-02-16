Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 20-164

February 16, 2021

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Dual positions – Legal question Opinion 20-164 Background: A part-time judge asks if he may hold two part-time judicial positions in the same city court, namely an elective quarter-time position and an appointive quarter-time position. The judge says the hours of the two positions will not conflict.  Opinion: The Committee ...

