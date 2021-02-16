NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Subcommittee membership: Opinion 20-162

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Subcommittee membership Ineligible to serve on task force – Virtual arraignment Opinion 20-162 Background: A part-time judge asks if he may serve on a subcommittee to examine the creation of a centralized arraignment part and also share his experience with conducting off-hours virtual arraignments as the subcommittee considers what technologies to ...

