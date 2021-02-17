Don't Miss
Home / News / Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases

Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM February 17, 2021 0

CHICAGO — Executioners who put 13 inmates to death in the last months of the Trump administration likened the process of dying by lethal injection to falling asleep and called gurneys "beds" and final breaths "snores." But those tranquil accounts are at odds with reports by The Associated Press and other media witnesses of how prisoners' ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo