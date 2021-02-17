Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Pro se defendant: People v. Barksdale

Fourth Department – Pro se defendant: People v. Barksdale

February 17, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pro se defendant Poor performance – Disagreement over trial strategy People v. Barksdale KA 17-01486 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that he ...

