Fourth Department – Products liability: Barone v. Bausch & Lomb Inc.

February 17, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Long-arm jurisdiction – Preemption by Medical Device Amendments Barone v. Bausch & Lomb Inc. CA 20-00048 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendants in the underlying products liability action appeal from an order that denied their motions to dismiss the complaint. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court ...

