Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 5, 2021 66 NOT PROVIDED SOUTH PARK DEVELOPMENT LLC to RLP III GREECE LLC Property Address: 1200 LEXINGTON AVENUE, GREECE NY Liber: 12460 Page: 0131 Tax Account: 105.21-1-7.005 Full Sale Price: $11,871,600.00 14420 E AND M ZUBER, LLC to SILVERWOLVERINE16, LLC Property Address: LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12459 Page: 0690 Tax Account: 098.04-1-2.1/lea2 Full Sale ...

