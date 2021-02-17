Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 15, 2020 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT DACQUISTO, LAURIE Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Amount: DORSEY, MARK Favor: UNITED AUTO CREDIT CORPORATION Amount: JEAN, CHELSEA Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: KIME, STANLEY W et ano Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: KUSSE, STEPHANIE Favor: BISHOP KEARNEY HIGH SCHOOL, A GOLISANO EDUCATION PARTNER Amount: LAMB, MARY C Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. Amount: MITCHELL, JOHN A Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: OWEN, HEATHER Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK ...

