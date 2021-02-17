Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 16, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 16, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC HEINLEIN, GEORGE L Appoints: JONES, MARY T PURDY, KEVIN A Appoints: PURDY, KRISTIN M PURDY, KRISTIN M Appoints: PURDY, KEVIN A US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MR COOPER

