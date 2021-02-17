Don't Miss
New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

By: The Associated Press MICHELLE CHAPMAN February 17, 2021 0

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide. The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days after Amazon preemptively sued to block the suit over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of ...

