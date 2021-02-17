Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Charitable donations: Opinion 20-171

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Charitable donations Soliciting donations from family members Opinion 20-171 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether he may make a charitable donation to a 501(c)(3) living history farm for educational agricultural programming. He also asks whether he may participate in a not-for-profit fund-raising drive for cancer research both by donating and making ...

