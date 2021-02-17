State Assembly reviewing ‘Kyra’s Law,’ aimed at bolstering child protections

Don't Miss
By: Velvet Spicer February 17, 2021 0

In 2016, 2-year-old Kyra Franchetti was shot twice by her father while she slept. He then set the house on fire and committed suicide. Kyra’s mother, Jacqueline Franchetti, had warned Family Court officials that her ex-boyfriend was mentally unstable and suicidal and could not be trusted in unsupervised visitation with his daughter, but those warnings fell ...

