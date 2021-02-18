Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court sides with prosecutor on suppressed evidence

Appeals court sides with prosecutor on suppressed evidence

'Handgun was properly seized by the police'

By: Bennett Loudon February 18, 2021 0

  A state appeals court has overturned a lower court decision to suppress evidence in a weapon case. In October 2019, Onondaga County Court Judge Matthew J. Doran granted a defense motion to suppress the evidence against Nissar Moore. In a decision released Feb. 11 the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court reversed Doran’s decision and sent the ...

