Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bell

Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Bell

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Jailhouse informant – Government agent – Informant’s self-interest People v. Bell KA 15-01725 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, conspiracy, and from the denial of his 440 motion. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo