Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Bell-Bradley

Fourth Department – Sentencing: People v. Bell-Bradley

February 18, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sentencing Second felony offender – Determination on the merits People v. Bell-Bradley KA 19-02076 Appealed from Erie County Court  Background: The defendant appealed from an order that denied his 440.20 motion seeking to set aside the sentence imposed upon his conviction of grand larceny in the third degree on the ground ...

