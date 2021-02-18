Judge urges probe of possible misconduct by NY prosecutors

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press JOSHUA GOODMAN February 18, 2021

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has urged the Justice Department to open an internal probe into possible misconduct by a team of high-profile prosecutors in New York for withholding key evidence in the case of an Iranian businessman charged with breaking U.S. sanctions. Judge Alison Nathan said in a ruling Wednesday that she found no ...

