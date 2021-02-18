Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 8, 2021 82 NOT PROVIDED HALL, JENNIFER A et al to B&P REALTY LLC Property Address: 343 ARMSTRONG ROAD, WHEATLAND NY Liber: 12460 Page: 0475 Tax Account: 209.01-1-39 Full Sale Price: $8,000.00 14420 JOHN B MARTIN & SONS LLC to MARTIN, PETER F et ano Property Address: 4107 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12460 ...

