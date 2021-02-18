Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 8, 2021 177 NOT PROVIDED SPRING, TIMOTHY E Property Address: 30 WARDER DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $211,000.00 14420 BURNS, GRACE L Property Address: 30 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $61,250.00 14428 BECKER, LINDA M Property Address: 4 DAVIS ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $179,250.00 CAMPING, ...

