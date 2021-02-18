NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Quasi-judicial employee: Opinion 20-175

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Quasi-judicial employee Part-time document review – For-profit agency Opinion 20-175 Background: The inquiring judge asks whether a quasi-judicial full-time employee, may accept part-time employment with a private agency doing remote legal document review. Opinion: The Committee concluded that non-judges who perform judicial functions within the judicial system must comply with the Rules ...

