Pressure mounts on Cuomo over COVID deaths at nursing homes

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARINA VILLENEUVE February 18, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced mounting challenges to his leadership on the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday as state lawmakers threatened to strip him of the power to issue emergency orders and federal investigators scrutinized his administration's handling of nursing home data. The U.S. Justice Department has been examining the governor's coronavirus task ...

