Second Circuit – Commerce Clause: Grand River Enterprises v. Boughton

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Commerce Clause Cigarette sales – Excise taxes and reporting requirements Grand River Enterprises v. Boughton 20-1044-cv Judges Lohier, Walker, and Stanceu Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of its claim against the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. The plaintiff cigarette manufacturer raised challenges to a statute that imposed ...

