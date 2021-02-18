Don't Miss
U.S. jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

By: The Associated Press CHRISTOPHER RUGABER February 18, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus ...

