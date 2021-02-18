U.S. long-term mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.81%

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press February 18, 2021 0

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up this week but remain at historic lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy even as more Americans get vaccinated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from last week's ...

