Home / News / Local doctor charged with manslaughter

Local doctor charged with manslaughter

Doctor 'fostered his patents' addiction'

By: Bennett Loudon February 19, 2021 0

A Rochester-area doctor has been indicted for manslaughter in the overdose death of a patient. New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced that Sudipt Deshmukh is accused of causing the death of a patient by recklessly prescribing opioids and other controlled substances. The indictment charges Deshmukh with second-degree manslaughter and other felonies. Desmukh, 55, ...

