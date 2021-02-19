Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 9, 2021 69 14420 CICIOTTI, VALERIE A et ano to 59 HOLLEY STREET, LLC Property Address: 59 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12461 Page: 0545 Tax Account: 068.60-5-2 Full Sale Price: $100,000.00 DEPASQUALE, DANIEL to SHARPE, ALLISON M et ano Property Address: 24 KIMBERLIN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12461 Page: 0421 Tax Account: ...

