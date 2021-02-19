Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Feb. 9, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded February 9, 2021 113 NOT PROVIDED BROGCINSKI, DIADRA E & BROGCINSKI, NICHOLAS R Property Address: 5 KING FISHER DRIVE, OGDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $75,000.00 DONALD AND REVA RILEY LIVING TRUST DATED MARCH 28, 2013 & RILEY, DONALD J Property Address: 1234 EDGEMERE DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

