Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Dec. 17, 2020

February 19, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded December 17, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY GELSOMINO, NATALIE Appoints: KROCHMALECH, BARRIE MCGEE, MARY E Appoints: KING, JANICE US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA WELLS FARGO BANK NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY GELSOMINO, NATALIE Appoints: ARBORE, LUIGI

