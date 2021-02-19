Don't Miss
Split court dismisses weapon charge

Police lacked reasonable suspicion

By: Bennett Loudon February 19, 2021 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has tossed a guilty plea and the related indictment in a weapon case because police had no legal reason to pursue the defendant. Defendant Joshua Williams in September 2016 pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a 3-2 decision released Feb. 11, the Appellate Division ...

