Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Feb. 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded February 10, 2021 44 14420 CESNALES, MARYANN B et ano to CESNALES, NICOLE I Property Address: 20 TUDOR ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12461 Page: 0612 Tax Account: 084.05-3-7 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14445 EBERSOLD, JUNE A to GILBERT, SASHA Property Address: 706 GARFIELD STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12462 Page: 0199 Tax Account: 152.21-2-44 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo