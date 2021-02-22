Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 17, 2020

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2021 0

Judgments Recorded December 17, 2020 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, VILLAGE COURT MASTRODONATO, LINDA L Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT RANSOM, NOLAN T Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT HANEY, ERICA M Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Amount: MCAVOY, MANDY et ano Favor: The Aquinas Institute of Rochester Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT ALLEN, SHERI et ano 2 BEARDSLEY ST, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ANDREA, CHRISTOPHER Attorney: DENNIS GRUTTADARO ESQ Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT ...

