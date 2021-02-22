Don't Miss
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO February 22, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The court's action is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before. Trump's tax ...

