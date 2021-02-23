Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Dec. 18-21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded December 18, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE REGISTER APPLIANCE SERVICE 7 EAST AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - REGISTER, JOHN E 114 CLEARBROOK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SYLVESTER, EBONY LATOYA 296 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - SOCOLA, THOMAS 111 ENGLISH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 ...

